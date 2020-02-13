Tarn Taran arms drop case: NIA court issues warrants against two KZF members

The case pertains to dropping of arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Chola Sahib by UAVs in September, 2018. The case pertains to dropping of arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Chola Sahib by UAVs in September, 2018.

A SPECIAL National Investigation Agency (NIA) court issued non-bailable warrants against two alleged top operatives of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) in a case related to dropping of arms and ammunition in Tarn Taran district by drones from Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

KZF chief Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta and Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga, a key member of the organisation, are alleged to have attempted to carry out terror activities from foreign soil and operating KZF from Pakistani soil.

The NIA told the court that during the investigation, Neeta and Bagga who is based in Hamburg, Germany, were found to have played a role in the conspiracy of trafficking of illegal arms, ammunition, explosives and FICNs into India to further terrorist activities with a view to cause loss of life.

