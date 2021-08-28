Tarigami in SC for early hearing of pleas against bifurcation order

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday filed a plea in the Supreme Court for early hearing of writ petitions filed in 2019 seeking to declare presidential orders from August 5 and August 6 as well as the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act “unconstitutional, void and inoperative.”

The petition submitted Friday notes that despite challenges to the Presidential orders of August 5 and 6, “the Central government has, inter alia, taken the following reversible actions…”

Stating that in view of these actions being taken by the Centre, the plea said the challenge to the constitutional validity “ought to be heard on an expedited basis, otherwise the petition itself would be rendered infructuous” and the applicant would be left without remedy.