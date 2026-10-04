Tariffs, sanctions becoming policy instruments, sometimes weaponised: P K Mishra

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, on Saturday said tariffs, export controls and other restrictions are increasingly being used not only for conventional commercial objectives but also for strategic purposes, and these “instruments of economic policy are sometimes even weaponised”.

He said the future will belong to those who can be “steady without being closed, careful without being fearful, and ambitious without being naïve”, and India intends to be such a country.

Speaking at a session on ‘A World Priced for Risk’ during the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave, Mishra said, “We are increasingly confronted, not merely with risk, but also with uncertainty… The events of this decade have brought this distinction into sharp focus. We have seen a pandemic disrupting production and mobility across the world, wars disrupting energy and food markets. Shipping routes and geographical chokepoints become sources of economic vulnerability. Export restrictions, sanctions and tariffs become instruments of economic policy, even sometimes they are weaponised. Critical minerals, technologies and even financial infrastructure require a new strategic significance…”

Discussing risks associated with energy availability, Mishra said, “For decades the principal question for an energy importing country or energy importing economy was often price of energy. Today, there is another question — will the energy be available or can it reach us?”