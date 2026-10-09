Targeting illegals, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey starts Jharkhand tribal student rights campaign

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Thursday launched a “Bangladeshi Muslim Bhagao, Aadivaasi Bachao” movement with the objective of securing the “rights of tribal students” in Jharkhand. This comes amid the Opposition’s ongoing protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the BJP claims has helped clean up the voters’ list by removing undocumented immigrants.
Dubey met students from six districts in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana region in Deoghar to discuss a public outreach to take the movement’s message to people. The alleged change in the demographic composition of the Adivasi-dominated region because of alleged illegal migration was one of the key electoral planks of the BJP during the Jharkhand Assembly polls in 2024.
“The movement has begun from today; different teams of up to 25 members will go door to door, to schools, universities, hostels, and similar facilities to make the tribal community aware of how infiltrators from outside were successively allowed to creep in and take over the opportunities and resources which rightfully belong to them,” Dubey told The Indian Express.
“It will culminate in a large gathering where accountability will be sought from the INDI government (comprising Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, RJD, and CPIM-L Liberation) for this loot of the rights of the tribal population bordering Bangladesh,” he said.
The Godda MP posted on X the pictures from his interaction with the students and youth representatives. In a post, he alleged that while the Muslim population in the country had grown at 4%, in Santhal Pargana, it had grown by 17%, “meaning all these are Muslims from Bangladesh who are encroaching on our water, forests, land, and women”.
“Opposition to Gyanesh Kumar ji is a campaign to turn Bangladesh’s voters into India’s voters. Today, we met with student organisations from all districts of Santhal Pargana — Dumka, Deoghar, Godda, Pakur, Sahibganj, and Jamtara — to outline the ‘Bangladeshi Muslim Bhagao, Aadivaasi Bachao’ movement and public awareness campaign. The land of Sido-Kano ji is once again ready for revolution. Johar,” said Dubey.