Targeting illegals, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey starts Jharkhand tribal student rights campaign

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Thursday launched a “Bangladeshi Muslim Bhagao, Aadivaasi Bachao” movement with the objective of securing the “rights of tribal students” in Jharkhand. This comes amid the Opposition’s ongoing protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the BJP claims has helped clean up the voters’ list by removing undocumented immigrants.

Dubey met students from six districts in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana region in Deoghar to discuss a public outreach to take the movement’s message to people. The alleged change in the demographic composition of the Adivasi-dominated region because of alleged illegal migration was one of the key electoral planks of the BJP during the Jharkhand Assembly polls in 2024.