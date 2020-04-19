Targeting a community is not justified. War against COVID should be united- Mufti-e-Azam Punjab.

Meanwhile Punjab Government had also booked many people for spreading rumors targeting a community. Meanwhile Punjab Government had also booked many people for spreading rumors targeting a community.

AFTER 29 patients related to Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) tested positive in Punjab, complaints regarding targeting a community have also come. Meanwhile as per data of Government of Punjab, a total of 651 people attended TJ at Nizamuddin out of which 636 have been traced and 29 have been tested positive out of which 18 are the persons themselves who attended TJ at Nizamuddin and 11 are their contacts.

However community target complaints include Gujjar Muslims not being allowed to sell their milk, vegetable supplies of many others were not taken for few days and many other rumors as well. Talking about all the issues, Irtekaul Hassan Mufit-e-Azam Punjab said that all who attended Markaz are themselves coming forward for testing, but community target is not justified. He said,” our war against COVID-19 should be united. COVID has no religion and hence we need to focus on its management with a united face.”

Talking with The Indian Express he said,” many complaints have come to us where Gujjars are not being allowed to give their milk supplies. Some reaction is justified as three patients came positive from this community in Rajgarh village and Chowkimaan village of Ludhiana. If affected villages announce this reaction for a short time, it seems to be justified, but boycott by and large by many villages hurts a lot. Many complaints say that they have been told about a boycott for a year. Hence, thus hate is not justified, we have not seen such scenario ever in Punjab.”

Mufti however said,” I have observed that a number of persons who had attended Jamaat more than 25 days ago are testing positive now, hence there could be some other source of infection as well. Labeling them for attending TJ as a reason for getting infected is also a premature thinking. All may not have gotten infected just because they attended TJ at Nizammuddin. ”

Meanwhile out of these 3 persons related to milk supplies, two had attended Markaz and the third one is contact of one of these persons. Meanwhile Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh had also asked all the DCs to resolve these issues soon.

He added,” We ourselves are supporting Punjab Government in telling them details about persons who attended Markaz. They are saying that many persons are not coming forward for getting themselves tested, but according to our knowledge, most of the persons have got them tested. In fact, they picked data of persons from the mobile towers and hence many who had gone to Nizamuddin for some work also came in that radius, but they were otherwise they were not attending Markaz. We ourselves also provided data from Tabilighi Jamaat of Malerkotla to Punjab Government about the persons who had gone to Nizamuddin. As after Nizamuddin, Jamaat of Malerkotla holds an equal importance and has full record of persons attending Jamaat. ”

He said,” few have tested positive and now effective steps are being taken to control disease. I feel that fight against Corona is a united fight and one community should not be targeted in this fight due to which we will loose our focus. ”

Meanwhile Punjab Government had also booked many people for spreading rumors targeting a community, Such FIRs were lodged in Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur etc areas

