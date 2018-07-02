Targeting 120 Assembly seats, Amit Shah reviews BJP’s poll preparations in Odisha

BJP chief Amit Shah with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party’s Odisha chief Basanta Panda in Bhubaneswar. (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party’s Odisha chief Basanta Panda in Bhubaneswar. (PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah held a series of meetings in Odisha on Sunday to review the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, where he has set a target of 120 Assembly seats out of 147. After becoming BJP president, this is Shah’s eighth visit to Odisha, which is expected to hold simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. The BJP is keen to win Odisha, where it senses that the ruling BJD is set to face anti-incumbency following 18 years in power. Currently, the BJP has 10 MLAs in the state.

BJP leaders welcomed Shah at the airport in Bhubaneswar and a motorcycle rally was held demonstrating a show of strength. The meetings were attended by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, and senior state leaders Biswabhushan Harichandan and K V Singh Deo.

Sources said that Shah instructed party workers to directly target Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the phrase gaddi chodho (vacate the chair). He also asked cadres to knock on every door and tell people about the success of the Modi government and the failure of the BJD government. Senior BJP leader Suresh Pujari said that the party, which is in “first gear”, will be in “top gear when elections are close”.

Shah met with party members responsible for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP has been trying hard to make inroads into coastal Odisha, which is believed to be the BJD’s stronghold.

Union Minister and Odisha BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, “Glimpses of the saffron wave sweeping in Odisha. Time for Odisha to witness an accelerated pace of development. Time for uprooting the corrupt state government.” BJP leaders claimed that they will surprise the BJD in the upcoming polls.

“The BJD spread propaganda that we were finished after Bijepur,” said a BJP leader requesting anonymity, referring to the Assembly bypoll in February won by the ruling party by 40,000 votes. All parties, including Congress, had campaigned vigorously and made it a “prestige” battle. “A bypoll generally favours the incumbent, but statewide elections will throw a surprise for them (BJD),” he added.

