Toggle Menu
Targeted JeM, 69 militants killed this year: Forceshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/targeted-jem-69-militants-killed-this-year-forces-5693157/

Targeted JeM, 69 militants killed this year: Forces

'Post Pulwama, 41 terrorists have been killed and 25 belonged to JeM. Basically we have targeted the JeM leadership,' said Lt Gen K J S Dhillon GoC of the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps.

GOC of 15 Corps, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, (Operations) Inspector General Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and IG of police Kashmir Range (right) addressing a joint press conference at Police headquarter in Srinagar. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The security forces on Wednesday said they have targeted the leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Kashmir, adding that 69 militants have been killed this year so far.

Addressing a joint press conference of the state police, Army and the CRPF, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, said, “This year, total of 69 terrorists have been killed and 12 apprehended. Post Pulwama (suicide attack), 41 terrorists have been killed and 25 belonged to JeM. Basically we have targeted the JeM leadership.”

J&K Police parade arrested Pak militant

Mohammad Waqar Awan

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday presented before the media a Pakistani militant arrested in North Kashmir two days previously.

The militant, identified as Mohammed Waqar, said, “I was told that (in Kashmir) there is persecution of children, wrong is done to women, Muslims are not allowed to pray, the houses of Muslims are being dismantled,” while answering some questions by the journalists.

However, he denied that he was involved in any attack in the Valley.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J-K: Before LoC trade halt, agencies identified militants pumping cash, drugs into Valley
2 Rajasthan: 55-year-old man allegedly 'rapes' minor girl
3 Pakistan militant belonging to LeT arrested in Baramulla, paraded before media