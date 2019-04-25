Targeted JeM, 69 militants killed this year: Forces

The security forces on Wednesday said they have targeted the leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Kashmir, adding that 69 militants have been killed this year so far.

Addressing a joint press conference of the state police, Army and the CRPF, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, said, “This year, total of 69 terrorists have been killed and 12 apprehended. Post Pulwama (suicide attack), 41 terrorists have been killed and 25 belonged to JeM. Basically we have targeted the JeM leadership.”

J&K Police parade arrested Pak militant

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday presented before the media a Pakistani militant arrested in North Kashmir two days previously.

The militant, identified as Mohammed Waqar, said, “I was told that (in Kashmir) there is persecution of children, wrong is done to women, Muslims are not allowed to pray, the houses of Muslims are being dismantled,” while answering some questions by the journalists.

However, he denied that he was involved in any attack in the Valley.