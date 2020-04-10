Targeted ammo dump, launchpads in PoK, says Indian Army

According to defence sources, the areas targeted in PoK included Dondiyal and Athmuqam. (File/Representational Image) According to defence sources, the areas targeted in PoK included Dondiyal and Athmuqam. (File/Representational Image)

The Indian Army Friday said it carried out “precision targeting” with heavy artillery of gun areas, launchpads and an ammunition dump in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kupwara’s Keran Sector.

Sources said heavy artillery was used in the attack and the targets that were hit were in the same sector, where days ago, five Special Forces personnel were among 10 killed in an encounter with militants.

Srinagar-based defense spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said on Friday evening “Our troops retaliated effectively and strongly”, to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

The Army also released a short video in which an ammunition dump in PoK is seen being struck.

According to defence sources, the areas targeted in PoK included Dondiyal and Athmuqam. “We have credible inputs that all targets were successful. We targeted known launchpads, and also gun areas.” a senior army officer said.

While shelling was going on, authorities also snapped mobile internet services in Kupwara. While the reason for the move was not known, a senior security officer said that the decision was taken at the top. Services were restored later.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, criticised the decision. “…It’s almost as if the authorities are looking for any excuse to flick the internet switch,” he tweeted.

