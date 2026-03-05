Taranjit Singh Sandhu is Delhi’s new Lt Governor; TN guv Ravi transferred to Bengal

RN Ravi is new Bengal governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

India’s ex ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has been appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, according to the President’s notification on the appointment of governors and lieutenant governors of nine states and Union territories.

He replaces Vinai Kumar Saxena who has been appointed the Lt Governor of Ladakh.

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi has been transferred to West Bengal, a couple of months before the Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, the Governor of West Bengal, Dr CV Ananda Bose resigned.

The changes will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, the statement read.