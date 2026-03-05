Taranjit Singh Sandhu is Delhi’s new Lt Governor; TN guv Ravi transferred to Bengal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India’s ex ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has been appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, according to the President’s notification on the appointment of governors and lieutenant governors of nine states and Union territories.
He replaces Vinai Kumar Saxena who has been appointed the Lt Governor of Ladakh.
Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi has been transferred to West Bengal, a couple of months before the Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, the Governor of West Bengal, Dr CV Ananda Bose resigned.
The changes will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, the statement read.
Here’s the full list of changes:
(i) Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Telangana.
(ii) Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana appointed as Governor of Maharashtra.
(iii) Shri Nand Kishore Yadav appointed as Governor of Nagaland.
(iv) Lt. General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain appointed as Governor of Bihar.
(v) Shri R.N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu appointed as Governor West Bengal.
(vi) Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala to discharge the functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu.
(vii) Shri Kavinder Gupta, Lt. Governor of Ladakh appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.
(viii) Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt. Governor of Delhi appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.
(ix) Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed as Lt. Governor of Delhi.
