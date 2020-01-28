Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed India’s ambassador to US: MEA

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2020 4:29:05 pm
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed indian ambassador to US, MEA, Ministry of external affairs, india news, indian express Sandhu has replaced Harsh Vardhan Shringla as India’s envoy in Washington. (File photo)

Senior diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as India’s Ambassador to the US, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently posted as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka.

He replaces Harsh Vardhan Shringla as India’s envoy in Washington. Shringla has been named as India’s next foreign secretary.

