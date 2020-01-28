Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed India’s ambassador to US: MEA

Sandhu has replaced Harsh Vardhan Shringla as India’s envoy in Washington. (File photo) Sandhu has replaced Harsh Vardhan Shringla as India’s envoy in Washington. (File photo)

Senior diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as India’s Ambassador to the US, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently posted as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka.

He replaces Harsh Vardhan Shringla as India’s envoy in Washington. Shringla has been named as India’s next foreign secretary.

