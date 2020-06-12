‘All I seek is report of Vasudevan’s condition, how it deteriorated’

Historian Hari Shankar Vasudevan died on May 10. Photo: Twitter @IFPStudies) Historian Hari Shankar Vasudevan died on May 10. Photo: Twitter @IFPStudies)

Historian Tapati Guha Thakurta, whose husband and noted historian Hari Shankar Vasudevan died last month after testing positive for Covid-19, has alleged lack of transparency on the part of the hospital.

Thakurta raised the issue in a Facebook post and also spoke to The Indian Express.

Vasudevan was admitted to AMRI Hospital, Salt Lake, on May 4 and tested positive for Covid-19 two days later. He died on May 10.

“All I ask for is that we get a detailed medical report of what was his condition, what happened to him and how it deteriorated. All I have got from the hospital is the bill which was paid. It has been a month and no detailed medical report has been given to us. When I took him to hospital that night, he was alert and talking,” Thakurta said over the phone.

Rupak Baruah, CEO, AMRI Hospitals Ltd, claimed that transparency was maintained. “His death is an unfortunate loss….He was 68 and was put under ventilation and critical care when his condition deteriorated. Our doctors were in touch with family members every day. There is a high mortality rate in Covid 19 and we unfortunately could not save him.”

