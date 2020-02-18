Tapas Pal, Bengali actor and former MP, passes away

Tapas Pal gained popularity with his debut film Dadar Kirti in 1980. (File Photo) Tapas Pal gained popularity with his debut film Dadar Kirti in 1980. (File Photo)

Bengali actor and former MP Tapas Pal passed away early Tuesday morning at the age of 61 in a private hospital in Mumbai, his wife Nandini Pal confirmed to ieBangla. He won the 2014 general elections from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket.

Born on September 29, 1958, Pal started his career at the age of 22 and gained popularity with his debut film Dadar Kirti in 1980. Later, several of his films got popular including Saheb (1981), Parabat Priya (1984), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985), Anurager Choyan (1986), Amar Bandhan (1986). He was awarded the Filmfare Award for his role in Saheb. Pal also worked in Bollywood films. He first starred in Abodh opposite Madhuri Dixit.

The actor was arrested by the CBI for alleged link to Rose Valley Chit Fund scam in December 2016 and was granted bail after 13 months.

Pal, once a baby-faced lead actor of melodramatic Bengali films, was among the earliest Tollywood stars to add shine to the Trinamool’s anti-Left campaign.

In 2014, Pal was caught on camera threatening to kill CPI(M) workers and have their “women raped” if any of his party workers were attacked.

Pal is survived by his wife Nandini Pal, who is a participant of Bigg Boss Bangla at present, and a daughter Sohini Pal, who is also an actor.

