scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Tapan Kumar Deka made IB chief, Samant Goel gets another year as R&AW chief

Deka, who has been handling the operations wing of the IB, takes over as the new chief for two years, according to an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry. He is a 1988 batch officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 24, 2022 4:49:10 pm
Tapan Kumar Deka (left) and Samant Goel (right). (Source: Twitter)

Senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka was on Friday appointed Intelligence Bureau chief, replacing Arvind Kumar whose extended tenure ends on June 30.

Deka, who has been handling the operations wing of the IB, takes over as the new chief for two years, according to an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry. He is a 1988 batch officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

The tenure of Samant Goel, who has been heading the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has been extended by one more year, the ministry said in another order.

Best of Express Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...Premium
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...Premium
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement