Tap to order on UDAY Express: IRCTC installs tablet-operated food vending machine

In a first, IRCTC has set up a tablet-operated food vending machine on the newly unveiled Coimbatore-Bengaluru UDAY (Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri) Express. Passengers undertaking the seven-hour journey between the two cities can now order a variety of ready-to-eat snacks and hot and cold beverages from the vending machine.

An order can be placed over a tablet linked to the vending machine after making the payment in cash. The vending machine can be found in the mini-pantry-cum-dining areas of three coaches on the double-decker express, according to a report.

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways released a 45-second video in which a passenger was seen ordering a hot beverage. It appears the menu and other options on the tablet are entirely in English. Other features of the UDAY Express include a Wi-Fi enabled infotainment system, GPS-based passenger information system and exclusive dining area for passengers.

First ever food vending machine in running train installed in- Coimbatore – Bengaluru UDAY Express over Southern Railway pic.twitter.com/1C2ezhxNiT — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 9, 2018

Union Minister Rajen Gohain, who flagged off the train on June 8, said UDAY Express would be a major attraction for business class travellers. The air-conditioned chair car train leaves from Coimbatore Junction at 5.45 am and arrives in Bengaluru at 12.40 pm. And from Bengaluru, it starts at 2.15 pm and reaches Coimbatore at 9 pm.

