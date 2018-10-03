Maharashtra minister doubts Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment claim, calls Nana Patekar ‘illustrious personality’

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar also asked why was an FIR not registered all these years. Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar also asked why was an FIR not registered all these years.

Questioning the veracity of former Miss India Tanushree Dutta allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar, Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday said the veteran Bollywood actor is an “illustrious personality” who has done tremendous work the state.

The Shiv Sena MLA said Patekar is known as a social worker and one cannot accuse a person of his stature unless there is a complaint.

“He is not just an actor. He is also a social activist who has done tremendous work for the state. You just cannot level allegations against anybody,” he told news agency PTI.

He also asked why was an FIR not registered all these years.

On Dutta’s claims, he said, “This is not how the home department functions. Why was there no FIR registered in the last 10 years? What is the

substantial evidence on which a complaint can be registered a decade after the incident took place?”

In a recent TV interview, Dutta had claimed that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of “Horn Ok Pleasss” 10 years ago. She also alleged that Patekar had the tacit support of the film’s makers.

Many Bollywood stars including Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Parineeti Chopra and Hansal Mehta have come out in support of Dutta.

with PTI inputs

