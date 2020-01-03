Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer booked for sexual harassment

Tanushree Dutta initiated the Me Too Movement in India. Tanushree Dutta initiated the Me Too Movement in India.

A case of sexual harassment has been registered against the lawyer of actor Tanushree Dutta’s for allegedly using abusive language against a woman in Mumbai, PTI reported on Friday. The 47-year-old victim alleged that the lawyer used abusive language with the intention of outraging her modesty, a police official told PTI.

In her complaint with the Kherwadi police station, the victim stated that she had an argument with the accused on November 2 over the construction of a garden for children.

The lawyer allegedly called the victim on her mobile phone and abused her, following which she filed a complaint with the State Women’s Commission on November 4, he said.

Subsequently, the victim was called for a meeting at the Commission on Monday and while leaving the office, the accused came close to her and used abusive language, the official

said.

The police on Thursday registered an offence under sections 354-A (1) (4) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the matter is being probed. The accused lawyer represents Dutta in her molestation case against actor Nana Patekar.

