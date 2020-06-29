Tank overflows, floods Covid facility in Surat SMIMER hospital

The facility has 132 beds, of which 65 were occupied at the time of the incident. (Representational) The facility has 132 beds, of which 65 were occupied at the time of the incident. (Representational)

Overflowing of a tank led to the flooding of the Covid-19 facility on the ground floor of multi-level parking of the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) where 65 patients were admitted on Saturday night.

A purported video of the facility that was widely shared on social media showed the floor of the parking area converted into a Covid facility flooded as patients are were sitting or sleeping on their beds. The facility has 132 beds, of which 65 were occupied at the time of the incident.

However, no patients were shifted from the basement as officials claimed that the situation was immediately brought under control and the water was flushed out.

Resident Medical Officer of SMIMER Dr Jayesh Patel said, “The underground basement tank, which is manually regulated, overflowed. After the release of water by the SMC, once the tank is full, we have to close the valve. There was a lapse and the person concerned did not close the valve, leading to the flooding. But we took immediate action to flush out the water and the premise was cleaned within half an hour.”

Medical Superintendent of SMIMER, Dr Vandana Desai, said that the person concerned has been asked to submit an explanation for the lapse.

“There is a key to close to the valve and the key was not located on time. We have asked the supervisor to submit an explanation and will ensure that no such incidents happen again.” inclusion in corporation limits

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd