Tangdhar: Two Pak soldiers killed in retaliatory action

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory action by the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army retaliated after Sepoy Pushpendra Singh was killed in a gunbattle in Tangdhar on Monday.

The Defence spokesperson in Srinagar, Col Rajesh Kalia, said, “In retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar Sector, own troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed.”

Sepoy Singh, 28, sustained bullet injury during counter-infiltration operations. He was provided first aid and evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. He had joined the Army in 2011.

His body was flown to his village of Khutiya in UP’s Mathura district for last rites. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh his family. The Army also paid tribute to Sepoy Singh on Tuesday. Singh is survived by his wife and a son.

Sources told The Indian Express that the retaliatory action was undertaken by the unit that had suffered casualties in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army in the same sector a few days ago.

The action on the LoC also did not violate the three Red Lines which had been established for the units after Indian and Pakistani DGMOs reiterated the ceasefire on May 29. The three Red Lines are: no crossing of the LoC, no use of sniper, and no violation of ceasefire by using a higher-caliber weapon.

As per sources, the unit waited at an appropriate location on own side of LoC to target the Pakistani soldiers using small arms to adhere to the guidelines.

