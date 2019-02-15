‘Tampering order’: Supreme Court sacks two of its employees

THE SUPREME Court has sacked two of its employees following a complaint that they tampered with an order of the court directing personal presence of Reliance Communications chief Anil Ambani in a contempt case.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi dismissed the two officials, invoking the relevant provisions of Supreme Court rules, which empower the CJI as the administrative head of the court to take suitable action in such circumstances.

The incident which led to the development dates to January 7 when a bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Sharan directed Anil Ambani’s personal presence on the contempt plea by Swedish telecom group Ericsson.

However, the order uploaded on the court’s official website said “personal appearance of the alleged contemnor(s) is dispensed with”, indicating that Ambani would not have to appear in court on the next day of hearing.

This was subsequently “revised” and a new document was uploaded. It said “personal appearance of the alleged contemnor(s) is not dispensed with”. The digital signature on the order shows it was uploaded on January 9.

Sources said Ericsson counsel had taken up the issue with the court following which the employees were suspended pending enquiry.

The SC, meanwhile, reserved its order on the contempt plea on Wednesday.