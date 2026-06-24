‘Tamper-proof’ IDs, real-time traffic monitoring: Security for this year’s Amarnath Yatra goes high-tech

A multi-layered security apparatus, no-fly zones along the twin yatra routes, watch towers to keep vigil and real-time monitoring of vehicular movement — as the annual Amarnath Yatra is set to start next week, an unprecedented security grid has been put in place.

And for the first time, the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued “tamper-proof” QR-code-based identity cards to service providers, including pony riders, to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

While security agencies say there are no specific intelligence inputs about threats to pilgrims, a multi-layered security setup has been put in place as a precaution.

The government has declared the Amarnath Yatra route, from Jammu to the Himalayan shrine, from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, a no-fly zone. This means that pilgrims, for the second straight year, won’t be able to avail of the helicopter services to reach the shrine.