Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in Telangana Governor

Tamilisai Soundararajan was on Sunday sworn in as the first woman Governor of Telangana at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administered the oath of office to Soundararajan.

Fifty-eight-year-old Soundararajan, was the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and the party’s national secretary.

On September 1, the President named her as the second Governor of Telangana, which was formed on June 2, 2014.

Earlier, the post was held by E S L Narasimhan, who subsequently demitted office.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy,Himachal Pradesh Governor-designate Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, state ministers and officials were present on the occasion.