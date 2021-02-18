Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry

Tamilisai Soundararajan is sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday (Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday, days after Kiran Bedi was removed from the post. Soundararajan, a former president of the Tamil Nadu BJP, had been given additional charge of Puducherry by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Soundararajan was sworn in by Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee at the Raj Nivas. She took the oath in Tamil. Among those who attended the ceremony were Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy.

Soundararajan is the fifth woman to hold the post of Lt Governor of Puducherry, after Chandrawati, Rajendra Kumari Bajpai, Rajani Rai and Kiran Bedi.

Felt Proud & Happy to take the Oath of Office in My mother tongue – Tamil as the #LieutenantGovernor of #Puducherry at #RajNivas today In the Presence of Honble Chief Justice of Madras High Court ,Honble CM ,Ex CM,Cabinet Colleagues Legislators, Senior Officials & Public. pic.twitter.com/lLXPlFgBkL — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) February 18, 2021

Bedi, with whom the Narayanasamy government has had a long-running battle, was removed months ahead of the Puducherry elections.

Narayanasamy said Bedi’s removal was “a long pending demand of the Puducherry people”. Bedi, he said, “was behaving in an autocratic manner, violating the rules of business, trying to run a parallel government, (and) issuing independent orders against the wishes of the elected government…”

The development happened on the same day Narayanasamy’s government appeared to have lost majority following the resignation of two MLAs in two days.

