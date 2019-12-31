Tamil orator Nellai Kannan faces flak for comments against PM Modi, Amit Shah

The Tamil Nadu BJP condemned the Tamil writer’s speech and multiple complaints were registered to seek the Director General of Police to take stringent action against Kannan. The Tamil Nadu BJP condemned the Tamil writer’s speech and multiple complaints were registered to seek the Director General of Police to take stringent action against Kannan.

Tamil orator Nellai Kannan is facing heat for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Melapalayam. At the rally organised by SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) against the new citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC on Monday, Kannan is accused of making provocative comments against Modi and Shah.

The rally was attended by Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan, and other popular Muslim fronts. Kannan’s controversial remarks went viral across social media, with netizens slamming the Tamil writer for his vicious comments.

The Tamil Nadu BJP also condemned the Tamil writer’s speech as multiple complaints were submitted to the Director General of Police to take stringent action against the orator. “Without even a condemnation, the media and the other parties are supporting this violence, what sort of politics is this?” the official handle tweeted.

The Party’s General Secretary KS Narendran filed a separate complaint in which he alleged that the Tamil orator’s remarks went would lead to a communal violence. “His entire speech is nothing but one to incite hatred and enmity between the religious groups of Hindus and Muslims, and the speech is one which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony. He abuses many castes in his speech and calls people belonging to a particular community as ‘dogs’. This is an offense against public tranquility which is further punishable under Section 153A, Section 504 and Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code, as it promotes enmity between two groups of different religion and different castes. Further, this is an attempt to incite violence which is pre-judicial to the maintenance of public peace,” the complaint read.

According to reports, the Melapalayam police have booked Kannan under section 504, 505 of the IPC.

Kannan, who started his political career with the Congress, campaigned for the AIADMK in 2006 despite Congress being in alliance with the DMK. He contested in 1996 election from Chepauk against former state chief minister M Karunanidhi and lost by a margin of more than 35,000 votes. Kannan is widely recognized for his public and Inspirational speeches.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader and MLA Thamimum Ansari said they don’t agree with Kannan’s views. “Whoever it is, they must hold their tongue. Protests against CAA/NRC are taking place considering the interest of the country, the sole purpose of our protests will get diverted if people like Nellai Kannan speak something like this. And a party like BJP knows how to make a small issue into a bigger problem. People who are in a responsible position should know what they speak,” he added. Sources close to AIADMK said the government is yet to take a decision on Kannan’s controversial remarks.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP have also submitted a petition to the Governor to instigate necessary action against Kannan.

