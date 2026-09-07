Tamil Nadu’s Nagercoil railway station to get 9 new lines to handle more trains

Nagercoil railway station in Tamil Nadu will get nine new lines to increase capacity, ease congestion and handle more passenger and freight trains.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 7, 2026 03:02 PM IST
Nagercoil railway station in Tamil Nadu is set to get nine new railway lines (Image: Railways/ Enhanced using AI)Nagercoil railway station in Tamil Nadu is set to get nine new railway lines (Image: Railways/ Enhanced using AI)
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Nagercoil railway station upgrade: Tamil Nadu’s Nagercoil railway station is set for a major infrastructure upgrade, with nine new stabling lines being developed to strengthen train-handling capacity and improve operations. The station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Southern Railway’s Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Southern Railway official said the station upgradation project includes nine new stabling lines and construction of two more platforms i.e. Platform number 4 and 5. He said that the addition of these infrastructure projects will support the growing rail network at Nagercoil.

Also Read | More trains on Delhi-Mumbai route: Vadodara-Ratlam section to get 2 new railway lines

Nagercoil station to get better passenger facilities

Along with the yard expansion, Nagercoil railway station is also undergoing several passenger-focused improvements under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at the development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. It has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

The railway official said that the redevelopment includes improvements to the concourse, circulating area, parking area, booking office and waiting hall. Toilet facilities are also being upgraded to improve passenger convenience, he said.

Also Read | Dedicated Freight Corridors: How India’s 2,843-km rail freight network is expanding

At the platforms, Platform 1 will receive improved flooring and additional cover over the platform. A new 6-metre-wide foot over bridge (FOB) is also being provided to improve passenger movement across the station.

The station will get more Divyangjan facilities, water coolers, charging points, digital coach indication boards and an upgraded passenger announcement system.

Lighting arrangements along the approach road, circulating and parking areas will also be improved. Semi-elliptical signages are being provided for better passenger information and wayfinding, the official told Indianexpress.com.

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The redevelopment further includes the construction of two entrance arches and enhancement of the station building façade.

Last year, the national transporter completed the doubling of the Nagercoil Town-Nagercoil Junction-Kanniyakumari railway line. The work was part of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari railway line doubling project.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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