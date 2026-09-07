Tamil Nadu’s Nagercoil railway station to get 9 new lines to handle more trains

Nagercoil railway station in Tamil Nadu is set to get nine new railway lines (Image: Railways/ Enhanced using AI)

Nagercoil railway station upgrade: Tamil Nadu’s Nagercoil railway station is set for a major infrastructure upgrade, with nine new stabling lines being developed to strengthen train-handling capacity and improve operations. The station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Southern Railway’s Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Southern Railway official said the station upgradation project includes nine new stabling lines and construction of two more platforms i.e. Platform number 4 and 5. He said that the addition of these infrastructure projects will support the growing rail network at Nagercoil.

Nagercoil station to get better passenger facilities

Along with the yard expansion, Nagercoil railway station is also undergoing several passenger-focused improvements under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at the development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. It has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.