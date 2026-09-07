Tamil Nadu’s Nagercoil railway station to get 9 new lines to handle more trains

2 min readSep 7, 2026 03:02 PM IST
Nagercoil railway station upgrade: Tamil Nadu’s Nagercoil railway station is set for a major infrastructure upgrade, with nine new stabling lines being developed to strengthen train-handling capacity and improve operations. The station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Southern Railway’s Thiruvananthapuram Division.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Southern Railway official said the station upgradation project includes nine new stabling lines and construction of two more platforms i.e. Platform number 4 and 5. He said that the addition of these infrastructure projects will support the growing rail network at Nagercoil.
Nagercoil station to get better passenger facilities
Along with the yard expansion, Nagercoil railway station is also undergoing several passenger-focused improvements under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at the development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. It has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.
The railway official said that the redevelopment includes improvements to the concourse, circulating area, parking area, booking office and waiting hall. Toilet facilities are also being upgraded to improve passenger convenience, he said.
At the platforms, Platform 1 will receive improved flooring and additional cover over the platform. A new 6-metre-wide foot over bridge (FOB) is also being provided to improve passenger movement across the station.
The station will get more Divyangjan facilities, water coolers, charging points, digital coach indication boards and an upgraded passenger announcement system.
Lighting arrangements along the approach road, circulating and parking areas will also be improved. Semi-elliptical signages are being provided for better passenger information and wayfinding, the official told Indianexpress.com.
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The redevelopment further includes the construction of two entrance arches and enhancement of the station building façade.
Last year, the national transporter completed the doubling of the Nagercoil Town-Nagercoil Junction-Kanniyakumari railway line. The work was part of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari railway line doubling project.