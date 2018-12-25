Youth impregnates teen sister after sexually assaulting her for a year, flees

A youth pursuing a diploma course allegedly impregnated his younger sister studying in the ninth standard in a corporation school and is reportedly absconding, police have said.

The teenaged girl was sexually abused for over a year, resulting in pregnancy, the police said. The youth in his early 20s had assaulted the girl when their parents were away, they said.

The incident came to light when the girl’s school teachers suspected she was pregnant and admitted her to a hospital where it was confirmed. After the girl narrated the incident, the police registered a case under POCSO Act against her brother and are on the lookout for him.