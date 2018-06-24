Tamil Nadu youth booked for ‘sexual assault’ of 4-year old found hanging

The youth’s body was spotted hanging from a tree near a burial ground on the outskirts of the village this morning, police said. (Representational Image) The youth’s body was spotted hanging from a tree near a burial ground on the outskirts of the village this morning, police said. (Representational Image)

A 23-year old fisherman, wanted by police for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, was found hanging from a tree near here today, police said. The man of Kudiyurrupu village had allegedly sexually assaulted the 4-year old girl, in his neighbourhood, following which her parents lodged a police complaint.

Police were looking for him after registering a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) three days ago.

His body was spotted hanging from a tree near a burial ground on the outskirts of the village this morning, police said adding further investigation was on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App