Tamil Nadu: Woman hit by truck as she tries to avoid AIADMK flagpole in Coimbatore

A woman riding a scooter was hit by a truck as she tried to avoid an AIADMK flagpole on a road in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Monday. The victim, 30-year-old Rajeswari, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The police have registered a case against the truck driver.

The incident comes two months after 23-year-old techie Subhasri was killed near Kamakshi hospital in Chennai’s Pallikaranai after a hoarding erected on the divider fell on her. She was run over by a water tanker after she lost balance and fell on the road. The accident triggered social media outrage as people slammed the government and the police department for allowing AIADMK cadres to erect illegal hoardings.

The Madras High Court had come down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government for failing to implement its order banning hoardings of political parties in the state. Referring to Subhasri’s death, the court said the incident was a result of “bureaucratic apathy”.

“There is zero respect for lives in this country to do sheer bureaucratic apathy. Just imagine how much the girl would have contributed to the GDP of this nation. Couldn’t that politician have conducted the marriage without banners? Or would the ministers get lost in the city in the absence of such banners directing them to the venue?” the HC bench had observed.

In 2017, the HC had passed an order banning hoardings of living persons and political parties along roads and pavements as it obstructs traffic and is an inconvenience to pedestrians.