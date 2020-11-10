Tamil Nadu — Will form govt on own: AIADMK day after BJP claim to choose next CM

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan along with party workers takes part in the party's 'Vetrivel Yatra'. (PTI)

After the Tamil Nadu government refused to grant permission to the BJP state unit for its much-hyped Vel Yatra to celebrate Lord Muruga abodes in the state, a statement by the saffron party’s state president, L Murugan, has irked the AIADMK leadership and invited a strong counter.

On Sunday, during his second unsuccessful attempt to launch his Vel Yatra, as the police took him and others into custody again, Murugan had said that the Vel Yatra will make BJP an unquestionable force in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Assembly polls, expected by next summer.

Murugan also said that the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu will be a person chosen by the BJP.

The two parties are in alliance in the state.

Reacting to Murugan’s statement, state Cabinet minister and senior party leader D Jayakumar said the AIADMK continues to be powerful enough to face the polls and form the next government on its own. Ruling out the BJP’s chances of assuming a key role in the government if AIADMK is elected for the third consecutive time, Jayakumar said, “There is space for talks about a coalition government. The AIADMK will form the government, as it has done in the past. There is no doubt about that.”

However, senior AIADMK leaders said that the ongoing war of words between the two parties will not be aggravated to the point of breaking the alliance, as the AIADMK cannot take a decision on snapping ties without taking the BJP central leadership in confidence. “These are necessary statements to silence the local leaders of BJP to counter their over-enthusiasm,” a senior state minister and AIADMK leader said.

