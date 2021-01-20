6.26 crore voters in Tamil Nadu, women continue to surpass men

The EC said the period of continuous updating is in operation now. The EC added that during the SSR, a total of 21,39,395 lakh applications were included and 5,09, 307 were deleted on account of shifting, death, and duplicate entries.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo Wednesday released the total electorate in Tamil Nadu. A total of 6,26,74,446 voters are in the state including 3,18,28,727 women, 3,08,38,473 men and 7,246 third gender persons.

As per the final electoral rolls, the Shozhinganllur assembly constituency located in the Chengalpet district continues to hold the highest number of electors. The constituency has 6,94,845 electors including 3,48,262 men, 3,46,476 women and 107 third gender persons. Kavundanpalayam in Coimbatore with 4,61,000 and Madavaram in Chennai with 4,50,717 occupy the second and third spots. On the contrary, the Harbour assembly constituency in Chennai continues to hold the lowest number of electors with 1,76,272. There are 91,936 men, 84,281 women and 55 third gender persons in this constituency.

A total of 47 overseas electors have also been enrolled during Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2021. The EC said the period of continuous updating is in operation now. The EC added that during the SSR, a total of 21,39,395 lakh applications were included and 5,09, 307 were deleted on account of shifting, death, and duplicate entries. A total of 8,97,694 persons in the age group of 18-19 years were also included in the rolls during the SSR.

All eligible persons who have completed 18 years as on 01.01.2021 and those who do not find their name in the Electoral rolls can apply in the following ways:

1. By visiting the respective offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and submitting Form-6

2. By applying online through http://www.nvsp.in

3. Through ‘Voter Helpline App’ available in google play store.

As per the official release, district contact Centres have been established in all the districts of Tamil Nadu. The Centres have been provided with the toll-free helpline number 1950 uniformly across the state. “For any election-related queries, the public can call the District Contact Centre. The State Contact Centre is functioning in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer with the toll-free number 180042521950,” the release read.

The electoral rolls are available on CEO’s website http://elections.tn.gov.in.