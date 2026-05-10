Tamil Nadu Vijay Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Vijay set to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM after TVK’s historic poll debut

Tamil Nadu Vijay CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hands over the letter of appointment to TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as the new state Chief Minister, at the Lok Bhavan, in Chennai, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Vijay CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) head Vijay is set to take oath as the Chief Minister today (May 10), after his party emerged as the major force in the Assembly elections by winning 108 seats. Vijay secured support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML to cross the majority mark of 118 seats and is poised to head the coalition government. Vijay, along with his allies, met Governor Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan on Saturday, with 120 MLAs backing him. The Governor has also asked Vijay to prove his majority by the 13th of May. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium.

Tentative Cabinet list: Sources told The Indian Express that eight ministers are “likely” to take the oath along with Vijay, though minor last-minute changes to portfolios remain possible.

The tentative cabinet list is expected to include: Story continues below this ad * Public Administration, Police and Home Department — Vijay

* Public Works Department — Sengottaiyan

* Municipal Administration Department — N. Anand

* Electricity Department — C.T.R. Nirmalkumar

* Sports and Prohibition Department — Aadhav Arjuna

* Adi Dravidar Welfare Department — Rajmohan

* Minority Welfare Department — Mustafa

* Registration and Commercial Taxes Department — Arunraj

* School Education Department — Venkat Ramanan Stalin welcomes alliance support for TVK: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he welcomed the announcement by his alliance partners that, “to avoid the current crisis, even if we express support for the Tamil Nadu Victory Federation to form the government, we continue in the DMK-led secular progressive alliance on the basis of policy”. He reiterated, “We will not obstruct the formation of a new government, and the DMK would function as a constructive opposition party.” Live Updates May 10, 2026 09:12 AM IST Tamil Nadu Vijay CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: As Vijay takes charge as Tamil Nadu CM, 93 TVK MLAs are first-timers Tamil Nadu Vijay CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: After its debut election victory, and the back-and-forth over proving its Assembly strength to the Tamil Nadu Governor, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appears to be finding its feet ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. With the government formation decided – the TVK’s 108 MLAs have been backed by the Congress, VCK, Left and IUML, bringing the total up to 121, clear of the 118-seat majority mark in the 234-member House – all eyes will be on the Cabinet appointments and the first days of the TVK-led government. Read full article May 10, 2026 09:11 AM IST Tamil Nadu Vijay CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, eight-member cabinet likely to join him Tamil Nadu Vijay CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: C. Joseph Vijay is expected to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning, with at least eight ministers likely to take charge alongside him as the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government prepares to assume office after securing majority support in the Assembly. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium at 10 am after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar formally appointed C Joseph Vijay as the CM of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the government. The Governor has also asked Vijay to prove his majority by the 13th of May. Read full article

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd