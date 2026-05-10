Tamil Nadu Vijay Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Vijay set to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM after TVK’s historic poll debut

Tamil Nadu Vijay CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hands over the letter of appointment to TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as the new state Chief Minister, at the Lok Bhavan, in Chennai, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Tamil Nadu Vijay CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) head Vijay is set to take oath as the Chief Minister today (May 10), after his party emerged as the major force in the Assembly elections by winning 108 seats. Vijay secured support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML to cross the majority mark of 118 seats and is poised to head the coalition government. Vijay, along with his allies, met Governor Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan on Saturday, with 120 MLAs backing him. The Governor has also asked Vijay to prove his majority by the 13th of May. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium.
Tentative Cabinet list: Sources told The Indian Express that eight ministers are “likely” to take the oath along with Vijay, though minor last-minute changes to portfolios remain possible.
The tentative cabinet list is expected to include:
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* Public Administration, Police and Home Department — Vijay
* Public Works Department — Sengottaiyan
* Municipal Administration Department — N. Anand
* Electricity Department — C.T.R. Nirmalkumar
* Sports and Prohibition Department — Aadhav Arjuna
* Adi Dravidar Welfare Department — Rajmohan
* Minority Welfare Department — Mustafa
* Registration and Commercial Taxes Department — Arunraj
* School Education Department — Venkat Ramanan
Stalin welcomes alliance support for TVK: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he welcomed the announcement by his alliance partners that, “to avoid the current crisis, even if we express support for the Tamil Nadu Victory Federation to form the government, we continue in the DMK-led secular progressive alliance on the basis of policy”. He reiterated, “We will not obstruct the formation of a new government, and the DMK would function as a constructive opposition party.”
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