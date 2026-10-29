Vigilance raids on ex-minister over job scam fuel TVK-DMK confrontation

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) launched simultaneous search operations across 25 locations in Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning, targeting premises connected to former Municipal Administration Minister and DMK leader K N Nehru. The state-wide operation follows allegations surrounding a multi-crore cash-for-jobs scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department during Nehru’s ministerial tenure from 2021 to 2025.

At around 7 am, a DVAC team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police arrived at Nehru’s residence in Thillai Nagar. Nehru was present inside as officers entered to commence the search. Outside the gated perimeter, DMK supporters began assembling on the street as news of the raid spread through the neighbourhood.

In parallel, anti-corruption teams executed search warrants at various other addresses, including the R A Puram residence of Nehru’s brother in Chennai, and premises linked to businessman J Sekar, also known as Sekar Reddy, at Gandhi Nagar in Katpadi, Vellore.

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The ongoing probe centres on a suspected Rs 634-crore financial network involving allegations that money was collected from candidates in exchange for government employment. The irregularities involve the recruitment of 2,538 posts, including Assistant Engineers, Junior Engineers, and Town Planning Officers within the MAWS Department.

The DVAC action comes days after the Madras High Court cleared legal hurdles for the agency to investigate the matter. The court’s directions were issued on the basis of material and allegations submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had previously flagged potential systemic corruption to state authorities. On Wednesday, a day prior to the raids, Nehru filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s October 26 order that dismissed his review petition against the registration of the First Information Report (FIR).

Thursday’s operations mark the second time since September that the DVAC has searched locations linked to the former minister. Earlier searches in September focused on potential contract allocation irregularities in the same department between 2021 and 2025. During Thursday’s operation, officers examined financial logs, recruitment records, and transactional documents to map suspected money trails.

The legal proceedings have swiftly resonated in the state’s political sphere ahead of the Tiruchi East by-election.

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Reacting to the raids, DMK President M K Stalin issued a statement on social media characterising the actions as “Vettri Vendetta Politics” orchestrated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. Stalin accused the administration of conducting a “raidshow” to divert public attention from broader concerns regarding price rises, public safety, and law and order. He further alleged that the ruling party was inducting individuals facing corruption charges while selectively targeting former DMK ministers to create promotional video content for the upcoming by-election campaign.

DVAC officials have not released formal details regarding seizures as the documentation verification continues across the 25 search sites.