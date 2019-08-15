Tamil Nadu: Vellore trifurcated, Ranipet and Tirupattur to be new districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Thursday announced Vellore would be trifurcated to create two additional districts. In an event on Independence Day at Fort St George in Chennai, the Chief Minister said the decision to carve two districts, Ranipet and Tirupattur, out of Vellore, was taken in consensus with ministers, MLAs and the public.

Palaniswami added that K V Kuppam in Vellore district will be upgraded into a new taluka, reported news agency PTI.

With the announcement, Tamil Nadu now has 37 districts in the state. In July, the government had created the districts of Chengelpet and Tenkasi, carved out of Kancheepuram and Tirunelveli districts respectively. Prior to this in January, the district of Kallakurichi, carved out of Villuppuram district, was created.

Vellore, which spans 6,077 square kilometres, is Tamil Nadu’s largest district. It has a population of 39,36,331 as per the 2011 census.

The reason for the creation of districts stems from demands by the people for better governance. The procedures for creating a new district broadly include the drawing of boundaries, and deciding the blocks and taluks of the new district. After the state government conveys its formal acceptance of the plan, the new district administration, including the revenue and police departments, are put in place.