Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu’s native village gets bus service for first time since Independence

Marking a historic milestone, Ayan Reddiapatti, the native village of Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu, received government bus service for the first time since Independence on Sunday.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, Arasu said that as India entered its 81st year after celebrating its 80th Independence Day, his native village in Tiruchirapalli district finally got direct public bus connectivity on September 13.

The VCK Deputy General Secretary said residents and elders from across communities gathered to welcome the inaugural bus by showering it with flowers and waving flags. He described the occasion as a reflection of social harmony, with villagers celebrating as though they were experiencing “another freedom.”