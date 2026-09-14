Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu’s native village gets bus service for first time since Independence

Marking a historic milestone, Ayan Reddiapatti, the native village of Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu, received government bus service for the first time since Independence on Sunday.
Sharing the development on social media platform X, Arasu said that as India entered its 81st year after celebrating its 80th Independence Day, his native village in Tiruchirapalli district finally got direct public bus connectivity on September 13.
The VCK Deputy General Secretary said residents and elders from across communities gathered to welcome the inaugural bus by showering it with flowers and waving flags. He described the occasion as a reflection of social harmony, with villagers celebrating as though they were experiencing “another freedom.”
Reflecting on the personal significance of the occasion, Arasu recalled that his late parents had often urged him to contribute to the welfare of their village.
He said fulfilling their long-cherished wish in their absence and witnessing the joy of the local community brought him immense solace.
Arasu also expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents of Ayan Reddiapatti to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Transport Minister A Vijay Thamizhan Parthiban for facilitating the introduction of the bus service.
(With PTI inputs)