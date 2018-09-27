Tamil Nadu urges Centre to release due funds from finance commission

Tamil Nadu municipal administration and rural development minister S P Velumani (PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu municipal administration and rural development minister S P Velumani (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu has requested the Centre to release the pending dues from the 14th Finance Commission to help local bodies do their basic duties, state municipal administration and rural development minister S P Velumani said Thursday.

An amount of Rs 194.78 crore is due to be released for the rural local bodies towards performance grant for 2017-18, Velumani said in a letter to the Union Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines Narendra Singh Tomar, a copy of which was released to the reporters here.

Along with the Rs 194.78 crore, the first installment of basic grant of a sum of Rs 876.94 crore for the financial year 2018-19 was due, he said. “These funds may be released to the state for the benefit of the people,” he said in the letter.

Velumani also thanked Tomar for recommending to the central government to release the second installment of the basic grant of Rs 758.06 crore for 2017-18, to the rural local bodies.

“The release of the grant has paved way for providing service to the people and help local bodies discharge the basic duties and civic functions effectively,” he said.

Velumani assured Tomar that the state government would prioritise implementation of the flagship programmes of the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

“The entire government machinery has been geared up to successfully organise People’s Plan Campaign from October 2 and December 31, 2018,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App