Tamil Nadu unveils a bold Electric Vehicles policy; to run 500 EV buses by 2019-20 end

Rolling out a slew of measures to push the idea of Electric Vehicles (EV) in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has released the EV policy intending to attract Rs 50,000 crore worth of investments and create 1.5 lakh new jobs. While building a favourable ecosystem for EVs is the biggest challenge before the state, some 32 state transport bus depots will get charging infrastructure within the next six months as the state is expecting over 500 electric buses for public transportation. Recently, an electric bus has been already launched by CM Palaniswami as a pilot project in Chennai city.

Talking to The Indian Express, J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary in the state transport department, said the EV policy is already being implemented and measures focus not only on the industry but also on the customers and required infrastructure. “525 EV buses of state transport department will be on the road by the end of this financial year,” he said.

For a better distribution of industrial units across the state, the policy offers 50 per cent subsidy on land if it is obtained from the public sector in southern districts, which are a key focus area for the government. In other districts, including Chennai, the subsidy on land will be just 15 per cent. The policy also aims to facilitate a number of measures for the industry such as 100 per cent road tax exemption for all types of EVs, capital subsidies, reimbursement of state GST, subsidy on the land cost to set up facilities, and special incentives for EV projects that create jobs.