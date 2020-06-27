scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 27, 2020
Tamil Nadu: TV cameraperson dies of Covid-19, CM announces Rs 5 lakh assistance

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: June 27, 2020 10:17:44 pm
tAMILA NADU cameraman death, coronavirus journalist death, video journalist death, tamil nadu video journalist, tamil nadu coronavirus update, indian express The video cameraman, who was being treated from June 14 at a hospital here for the infection, died today, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. (Express photo)

A 41-year-old video journalist working for a Tamil television channel in the news section died of COVID-19 at a Hospital here on Saturday, the government said.

The video cameraman, who was being treated from June 14 at a hospital here for the infection, died today, Chief minister K Palaniswami said.

Condoling his death, the Chief Minister said he has ordered a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family. Minister for Information, Kadambur Raju too condoled the death and said he would provide Rs 50,000 assistance.

The video cameraman, E Velmurugan’s death was very unfortunate and saddening, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said. A journalist for about 20 years, he had worked for a couple of media outlets, the Chennai Press Club said in a statement.

He was treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, it said, adding he is survived by wife and 12-year old son.

Condoling his death, the press club sought Rs 50 lakh solatium for the bereaved family, a government job for the widow and an insurance plan for journalists.

