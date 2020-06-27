Tamil Nadu: TV cameraperson dies of Covid-19, CM announces Rs 5 lakh assistance

The video cameraman, who was being treated from June 14 at a hospital here for the infection, died today, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. (Express photo) The video cameraman, who was being treated from June 14 at a hospital here for the infection, died today, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. (Express photo)

A 41-year-old video journalist working for a Tamil television channel in the news section died of COVID-19 at a Hospital here on Saturday, the government said.

The video cameraman, who was being treated from June 14 at a hospital here for the infection, died today, Chief minister K Palaniswami said.

Condoling his death, the Chief Minister said he has ordered a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family. Minister for Information, Kadambur Raju too condoled the death and said he would provide Rs 50,000 assistance.

The video cameraman, E Velmurugan’s death was very unfortunate and saddening, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said. A journalist for about 20 years, he had worked for a couple of media outlets, the Chennai Press Club said in a statement.

He was treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, it said, adding he is survived by wife and 12-year old son.

Condoling his death, the press club sought Rs 50 lakh solatium for the bereaved family, a government job for the widow and an insurance plan for journalists.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.