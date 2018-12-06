Tamil Nadu to hold special session over Mekedatu Dam dispute today

The Tamil Nadu government has called for a special session of the state Assembly Thursday to press for the withdrawal of the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) nod to Karnataka to prepare a detailed project report on Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project – proposed across the Cauvery in Karnataka’s Ramanagaram district with its tail in Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

On November 22, Central Water Commission (CWC) gave a go-ahead to Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited for preparation of a detailed report on Mekedatu.

Tamil Nadu has maintained that the project will affect water flow in Cauvery. It has argued that the CWC nod was a violation of the Supreme Court’s order on Cauvery water-sharing issue and moved to file a contempt petition against the CWC chairman, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar for violating the Supreme Court order on the issue.

“We earlier passed a resolution in 2015 seeking the Centre’s intervention to stop the project report on Mekedatu. The Assembly session on Thursday evening will pass yet another resolution in this regard,” a senior AIADMK minister told The Indian Express.

Advertising

The decision to convene a special Assembly session comes on the heels of the protests and massive public meetings by Opposition parties, including the DMK, accusing the Centre of favouring Karnataka and failing to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu despite their frequent meetings with the PM and BJP ministers.

DMK chief M K Stalin Tuesday said the party will not let Modi enter Tamil Nadu if his government goes ahead with the project. “PM Modi, please remember that if you betray Tamil Nadu on the Mekedatu project and fail to save the people, we will create a situation in which you will never come here,” Stalin said.