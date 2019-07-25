Former Tirunelveli mayor’s murder: cops look for three seen near home

A day after the murder of former Tirunelveli mayor Uma Maheshwari, her husband Murugasankaran and their domestic staff member Mari, a police investigation that ruled out any political motive in the case has now found a lead — three suspects, who were spotted by a CCTV camera near Maheshwari’s residence around afternoon.

The murder was carried out at the Maheshwari residence in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. While forensic experts ascertain that the crime was carried out around noon, the bodies were discovered around 5pm, by Maheshwari’s son-in-law.

Maheshwari was a former DMK leader and the first mayor of the Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation in the 1990s. She held the position of mayor between 1996 and 2001 and had also contested Assembly polls unsuccessfully in 2011.

Twenty-five gold sovereigns, Rs 30,000 and a wrist watch worth Rs 15,000 were among the items that were missing from the residence after the murder. A medical examination of the bodies revealed that assailants used sharp weapons and possibly a blunt object.

According to police officers familiar with the investigation, initial inquiries show the victims were murdered between 12 noon and 1pm. “They received a call at 11.52am in the morning. Murugasankaran attended the call and spoke for few minutes. The murder has happened possibly after that. The only suspected activities or movement spotted in the area during that time was the presence of three youngsters, including one carrying a backpack,” said an officer, referring to CCTV footage from a shop, about 50 metres away from the Maheshwari residence.

Police said three teams have been formed to track down the three suspects. “We are yet to trace their whereabouts. We are looking at railway stations, private and government bus depots, lodges and other possible locations, besides speaking to routine visitors and people who were close to the family, since it was seemingly a murder for gain,” the officer said.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.