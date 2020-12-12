Tamil Nadu: Three arrested for forcing Dalit boys to carry their excreta

The Sirukudal village has been reportedly experiencing caste conflicts for years.

Three upper caste youths have been arrested in Tamil Nadu for allegedly forcing five minor Dalit boys to clean up their excreta from ground. The incident took place near Sirukudal village in Perambalur district on Friday.

According to reports, the boys, aged 10-15 years, had gone to relieve themselves in an open ground. On seeing them, the accused allegedly asked them to remove their excreta from the ground and carry them in gunny bags that the upper caste youths handed over to them.

The accused have been identified as Abinesh (20), Selvakumar (24) and Silambarasan (22). They have been arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The incident triggered tension in the village with the families of the boys, along with members of the Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, blocking the village road demanding justice for the minors. The villagers withdrew the protest after police assured them of action against the accused.

Perambalur Superintendent of Police Nisha Parhiban told a local TV channel, Puthiyathalaimurai, that the situation was under control and further investigation was underway.

