A special sub-inspector died after confronting a group of young men who were bursting firecrackers and filming social media reels in the middle of a road in Tamil Nadu’s Theni on Diwali night, police said. Three local youths were arrested in connection with his death.

The officer, K Senthil Kumar, 56, was returning home from duty in plainclothes when he came across the group at about 10.30 pm on Sunday, in Samadharmapuram, Theni Allinagaram.

The group was setting off firecrackers in the roadway and obstructing traffic while filming the videos, according to a police official. Senthil Kumar, who was attached to the office of the Theni deputy superintendent of police, stopped and asked the group to clear the road.