Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express... Read More
- Tags:
- Diwali
- Tamil Nadu
A special sub-inspector died after confronting a group of young men who were bursting firecrackers and filming social media reels in the middle of a road in Tamil Nadu’s Theni on Diwali night, police said. Three local youths were arrested in connection with his death.
The officer, K Senthil Kumar, 56, was returning home from duty in plainclothes when he came across the group at about 10.30 pm on Sunday, in Samadharmapuram, Theni Allinagaram.
The group was setting off firecrackers in the roadway and obstructing traffic while filming the videos, according to a police official. Senthil Kumar, who was attached to the office of the Theni deputy superintendent of police, stopped and asked the group to clear the road.
“He told them to set off the crackers at the roadside,” an officer said. The group ignored him and began arguing with him.
The officer then took out his phone and began recording. An officer known to the incident said he sent the video to his office, and alerted the police control room and asked for a patrol team to be sent. A police official said members of the group surrounded and assaulted Senthil Kumar after he began filming.
In accounts of the scuffle, police sources said the officer tried to apprehend one of the young men and was struck with an elbow by another. He lost his balance and collapsed unconscious. A police patrol team arrived and took him to a private hospital in the area.
He was later transferred to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital at G Vilakku, where he was declared dead. Police said Senthil Kumar had a history of heart-related ailments. The precise cause of death is still under investigation. Police sources said the post-mortem examination and further inquiries would help establish what caused his death.
Theni’s superintendent of police visited the scene on Monday. The police are examining footage from closed-circuit cameras as part of their efforts to identify those involved. The three people arrested are from the locality, police said.
On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced Rs 40 lakh in ex gratia assistance for Senthil Kumar’s family and expressed his condolences.