An audacious plan, an unglamorous end: 13 who broke out of Tamil Nadu jail are back in prison

The escape by 17 undertrials had prompted a statewide alert. Seventeen special teams were formed. Police checked vehicles, searched surrounding areas and alerted districts across the border in Kerala

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
5 min readChennaiUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 07:36 PM IST
tamil nadu jail breakBy Tuesday evening, 13 of the 17 undertrial prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti jail in the Theni district were back in custody. (Express photo enhanced by AI)
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One was found in the bushes behind the prison. Three were caught walking along the road. Another was apprehended while boarding an autorickshaw. Eight more were tracked to a forest area near Tamil Nadu’s Theni town, where drones and more than 300 police personnel joined the search.

By Tuesday evening, 13 of the 17 undertrial prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti jail in the Theni district were back in custody. An escape that began with a feigned epileptic fit had ended, for most, within a day of leaving through the main gate.

Director General of Prisons Sandeep Rai Rathore, who reached the jail and reviewed the operation, confirmed that 13 had been caught and said the remaining four would be apprehended soon. Nine prison staff members, including three head constables, have been suspended.

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The escape began late on Monday, when one prisoner appeared to suffer an epileptic fit inside a cell. When a guard entered to respond to the apparent medical emergency, the inmates allegedly attacked him. The guard suffered a head injury, and 17 prisoners fled through the main entrance.

jail break An escape that began with a feigned epileptic fit had ended, for most, within a day of leaving through the main gate. (Express photo enhanced by AI)

The scale of the escape prompted a statewide alert. Seventeen special teams were formed. Police checked vehicles, searched surrounding areas and alerted districts across the border in Kerala. The first recapture came in the early hours.

Praveen was found among bushes behind the prison. He had crossed the institution’s boundary but had not travelled far beyond it. Silambarasan, from Thevaram in Theni, was caught walking along a road near Andipatti, about six kilometres from the jail.

theni jail break The accounts of those five recaptures supplied an unglamorous sequel to the overnight escape. (Express photo enhanced by AI)

Rajkumar from Sudararajapuram in Madurai and Raja Sikhanthar from Melamadai in Madurai were apprehended on a village road at Ukkaraipatti, approximately 10 kilometres away. They, too, were walking.

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Lingaprasad, from Alavanthan near Madurai, was caught while boarding an autorickshaw in a town about six kilometres from the prison. He reported health problems and was taken to a hospital.

jail break The accounts of those five recaptures supplied an unglamorous sequel to the overnight escape . (Express photo enhanced by AI)

The accounts of those five recaptures supplied an unglamorous sequel to the overnight escape. Bushes, village roads and an autorickshaw. Getting outside had been one problem. Finding somewhere to go was another.

By afternoon, police had obtained significant leads from a forest area near Theni. More than 300 personnel were deployed in a combing operation, supported by drones. Eight escapees were subsequently apprehended there.

All in their mid-20s, they had briefly exchanged a prison ceiling for the open sky, which turned out to have a police drone in it. An overhead image from the operation, accessed by The Indian Express, shows figures negotiating a narrow, uneven passage between large rocks and thick vegetation. From above, the ground appears broken into small pockets of visibility. A stretch of reddish earth, a rock surface, a person partly obscured by foliage. The scrub that offered cover also made movement difficult to follow from ground level.

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jail break All in their mid-20s, they had briefly exchanged a prison ceiling for the open sky, which turned out to have a police drone in it. (Express photo enhanced by AI)
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A photograph taken after the forest arrests shows the captured group sitting close together beneath low branches, against an earthen and rocky bank. Several are bare-chested; some hold clothing against their bodies. Bare feet rest on the rough ground.

Police continued combing the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border areas on Tuesday evening, with Kerala’s border districts alerted. At the prison, officials were examining how an apparent medical emergency had developed into a mass escape.

The incident recalled the 1995 breakout in which 43 suspected LTTE militants escaped from a special detention camp inside Vellore Fort through a 153-foot tunnel. At Thekkampatti, the route out was the main gate.

The jailbreak also produced a political exchange. Former chief minister M K Stalin declared that, after Breaking Bad, Tamil Nadu had begun Prison Break – a reference to hit TV shows. TVK’s IT wing replied with a watchlist of crime and corruption series – Narcos, Money Heist – alleging that DMK rule had supplied their inspiration.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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