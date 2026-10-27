An audacious plan, an unglamorous end: 13 who broke out of Tamil Nadu jail are back in prison

One was found in the bushes behind the prison. Three were caught walking along the road. Another was apprehended while boarding an autorickshaw. Eight more were tracked to a forest area near Tamil Nadu’s Theni town, where drones and more than 300 police personnel joined the search.

By Tuesday evening, 13 of the 17 undertrial prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti jail in the Theni district were back in custody. An escape that began with a feigned epileptic fit had ended, for most, within a day of leaving through the main gate.

Director General of Prisons Sandeep Rai Rathore, who reached the jail and reviewed the operation, confirmed that 13 had been caught and said the remaining four would be apprehended soon. Nine prison staff members, including three head constables, have been suspended.