Tamil Nadu: AIADMK MLA Kanagaraj dies of heart attack

With his death, the vacancy in the Tamil Nadu Assembly has increased to 22. The bypolls are scheduled in 18 of these constituencies on April 18.

Kanagaraj, who won the 2016 parliamentary elections with 36,000 vote margin, is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. (File)

AIADMK legislator R Kanagraj passed away Thursday due to a heart attack. Kanagraj, who represented Tamil Nadu’s Sulur constituency, collapsed while he was reading the morning newspaper. He was declared brought dead when his family took him to the hospital.

Kanagaraj, 64, who won the 2016 parliamentary elections with 36,000 vote margin, is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. Read in Tamil

