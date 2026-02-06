Tamil Nadu sounds state-wide alert after mass crow deaths: What you need to know about the bird flu scare

The Tamil Nadu government has sounded a high alert state-wide after reports of large-scale crow deaths. The state raised concerns over the possible avian influenza outbreak.

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries issued an advisory urging strict biosecurity measures for poultry farmers and those handling wild birds.

The Directorate of Public Health, Dr A Somasundaram, warned the public to follow safety protocols and seek immediate medical care if they develop flu-like symptoms, such as cough, cold, fever, or breathing difficulties. We ask slaughterhouse workers and those handling sick or dead birds to exercise extra caution.

The Animal Husbandry department has ordered the officials to intensify the surveillance of crows, migratory birds, and poultry, banned field autopsies of dead birds, and directed carcasses to be tested only at designated Regional Disease Diagnostic Labs.

The advisory further mandated that all the dead birds must be burnt or buried deep to prevent any spread of infections.

The public has been asked to immediately report any unusual bird deaths to the animal husbandry department to prevent a possible spillover to humans.

(With PTI inputs)