Tamil Nadu sounds state-wide alert after mass crow deaths: What you need to know about the bird flu scare

The Tamil Nadu state raises concern over the possible avian influenza outbreak.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readChennaiFeb 6, 2026 08:56 PM IST
crow deaths in tamil naduThe advisory mandated that all the dead birds must be burnt or buried deep to prevent any spread of infections. (Credits: Unsplash)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Tamil Nadu government has sounded a high alert state-wide after reports of large-scale crow deaths. The state raised concerns over the possible avian influenza outbreak.

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries issued an advisory urging strict biosecurity measures for poultry farmers and those handling wild birds.

The Directorate of Public Health, Dr A Somasundaram, warned the public to follow safety protocols and seek immediate medical care if they develop flu-like symptoms, such as cough, cold, fever, or breathing difficulties. We ask slaughterhouse workers and those handling sick or dead birds to exercise extra caution.

The Animal Husbandry department has ordered the officials to intensify the surveillance of crows, migratory birds, and poultry, banned field autopsies of dead birds, and directed carcasses to be tested only at designated Regional Disease Diagnostic Labs.

Also Read | Bird flu: What WHO says about eating chicken, eggs

The advisory further mandated that all the dead birds must be burnt or buried deep to prevent any spread of infections.

The public has been asked to immediately report any unusual bird deaths to the animal husbandry department to prevent a possible spillover to humans.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in Kolkata.
Why 8,100 micro-observers in Bengal are at the heart of Mamata vs EC battle
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement