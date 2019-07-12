Tamil Nadu: Six fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Toggle Menu
The fishermen from Nambuthalai in Ramanathapuram district, who had put out to the sea in a country boat on Thursday, were detained near Nedhuntheevu for crossing into the Lankan waters, Deputy Director of Fisheries E Kathavarayan said.

Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were on June 27 allegedly chased away by Lankan Navy personnel while they were fishing off Katchatheevu. (Representational Image)

Six Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested Friday by Sri Lankan navy personnel for allegedly straying into the island nation’s waters, a Fisheries department official said here.

The Sri Lankan navy personnel who were patrolling the area registered cases against the six fishermen for catching fish in their territory and took them to Kangasenthurai, he added.

Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were on June 27 allegedly chased away by Lankan Navy personnel while they were fishing off Katchatheevu.

