Tamil Nadu sets 3 months time to set up rain water harvesting units in all premises

To deal with the ongoing drinking water crisis and declining ground water tables, state Rural and Municipal Minister S P Velumani on Monday said the government has made it mandatory for all establishments and individual premises to construct rainwater harvesting systems.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting on the status of rainwater harvesting systems in the Greater Chennai Metropolitan area and ongoing work of lake rejuvenation projects across the state, Velumani said these systems should be set up within three months and those who fail to do so will face action from the concerned authorities.