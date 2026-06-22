5 Odisha women among Tamil Nadu seafood unit leak victims; state dispatches team

Five of the seven migrant workers who died after an ammonia gas leak at a private seafood export unit near Periyapalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district on Sunday were from Odisha.

All five were tribal women aged between 19 and 22. They have been identified as Jimani Juang, Geetha Juang, Bhumiya Juang, Phulomani Juang and Sibani. Officials said they were from different villages in Keonjhar district, and most belonged to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Talking to The Indian Express, Keonjhar Divisional Labour Commissioner Surya Narayan Mali said officials have so far ascertained the address of Jimani Juang, who was from the Telkoi area, while efforts are on to contact the families of the other deceased.