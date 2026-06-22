5 Odisha women among Tamil Nadu seafood unit leak victims; state dispatches team

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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- Odisha
- Tamil Nadu
Five of the seven migrant workers who died after an ammonia gas leak at a private seafood export unit near Periyapalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district on Sunday were from Odisha.
All five were tribal women aged between 19 and 22. They have been identified as Jimani Juang, Geetha Juang, Bhumiya Juang, Phulomani Juang and Sibani. Officials said they were from different villages in Keonjhar district, and most belonged to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).
Talking to The Indian Express, Keonjhar Divisional Labour Commissioner Surya Narayan Mali said officials have so far ascertained the address of Jimani Juang, who was from the Telkoi area, while efforts are on to contact the families of the other deceased.
Jimani, 19, had been working at the seafood factory since October last year and was supporting her family, Mali said.
According to officials, many young women from tribal areas of Keonjhar migrate to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to work in seafood processing units.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each deceased worker.
A three-member Odisha government team, led by a senior official, reached Tiruvallur on Monday to coordinate with Tamil Nadu authorities and extend support to the families of the deceased labourers.
Steps are also being taken to bring back the bodies after post-mortem examinations are completed, Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said.
As many of the injured are also from Odisha, the government said the team is taking steps to ensure they receive the best possible medical care.
“The chief minister has already held a high-level meeting over the incident and directed senior officials to remain in constant touch with the authorities in Tamil Nadu to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured labourers and extend all possible help,” the labour minister said.