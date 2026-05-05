DMK minister loses Tiruppattur constituency by 1 vote, Vijay’s TVK wins seat

TVK’s Seenivasa Sethupathy R won the Tiruppattur seat, beating the state government’s Minister of Co-operatives, K.R. Periyakaruppan, by one vote.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 5, 2026 01:52 PM IST
TVK’s Seenivasa Sethupathy R (right) and K.R. Periyakaruppan. (File)TVK’s Seenivasa Sethupathy R (right) and K.R. Periyakaruppan. (File)
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Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the Tiruppattur constituency in Tamil Nadu Assembly by a razor-thin margin of one vote, snatching the seat from a sitting DMK minister.

TVK’s Seenivasa Sethupathy R won the seat with 83,375 votes, beating K.R. Periyakaruppan, the state government’s Minister of Co-operatives.

TVK delivered a stellar performance in its electoral debut, winning 108 seats. The ruling DMK was reduced to 74 from 159 seats it had won in 2021 elections. The AIADMK managed to win 47 seats, dropping from 66 it won in 2021.

The heaviest blow to the DMK came as Chief Minister M K Stalin lost his seat to the TVK’s VS Babu.

Among other setbacks for the DMK are its losses in Chennai, once a symbol of its urban relevance. In 2021, the DMK swept all 16 seats in Chennai. But this time, the TVK swept most of the stronghold, leaving the DMK with only a handful of seats.

In its campaign, the TVK has asserted that it ideologically leans to the centre-left and draws inspiration BR Ambedkar, Periyar and Kamaraj, stalwarts of social justice. It has called the BJP its “ideological opponent”, and the DMK its “political adversary” on grounds of dynastic politics.

Currently, the TVK’s has a vote share of approximately 32 per cent, which roughly matches that of the DMK alliance. The state witnessed its highest-ever voter turnout for an assembly election with 85.1% casting their votes this year.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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