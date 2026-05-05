DMK minister loses Tiruppattur constituency by 1 vote, Vijay’s TVK wins seat

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the Tiruppattur constituency in Tamil Nadu Assembly by a razor-thin margin of one vote, snatching the seat from a sitting DMK minister.

TVK’s Seenivasa Sethupathy R won the seat with 83,375 votes, beating K.R. Periyakaruppan, the state government’s Minister of Co-operatives.

TVK delivered a stellar performance in its electoral debut, winning 108 seats. The ruling DMK was reduced to 74 from 159 seats it had won in 2021 elections. The AIADMK managed to win 47 seats, dropping from 66 it won in 2021.

The heaviest blow to the DMK came as Chief Minister M K Stalin lost his seat to the TVK’s VS Babu.