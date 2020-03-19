Tamil Nadu reports second coronavirus case, hints it is ‘domestic’

A worker sprays disinfectant at Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday. (PTI) A worker sprays disinfectant at Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday. (PTI)

TAMIL Nadu on Wednesday reported its second coronavirus case, with Health Minister C Vijayabaskar saying the 20-year-old was a “domestic case”.

Vijayabaskar said the youth came to Chennai by train from Delhi on March 12 and officials were trying to trace all those he had been in contact with in recent days, while indicating that he had no history of foreign travel. “All I can say is that the first positive case in the state was imported since that patient had visited Oman. This is a domestic case,” the minister said on Wednesday evening.

Preliminary contact tracing shows the 20-year-old, a hairdresser, left his native Rampur on March 7 for New Delhi, and boarded a train to reach Chennai on March 12. He hoped to find work in Chennai. Two days later, on Tuesday, he came to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in the city with symptoms of COVID-19, and his samples were taken. “I received a message from the Dean (of the hospital) that he has tested positive. Now we will be tracking the epidemiology link,” Vijayabaskar said.

The 20-year-old is currently in the isolation ward of the hospital and is stable.

“It may be local transmission during the journey to Chennai or he may have got infected in Delhi,” an official said.

Replying to a question, Vijayabaskar said the state’s first COVID-19 patient, who tested positive on March 7, had been discharged and was currently under home quarantine for two weeks.

