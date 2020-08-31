Tamil Nadu relaxes curbs: no e-pass within state, malls to reopen

Chief Minister E Palaniswami. (Express/ file)

The state government on Sunday announced several significant relaxations to the Covid-driven lockdown in the state, while a general lockdown will remain in place till September 30.

For the first time since March, the government has allowed the operation of passenger bus services, both government and private, within the state from September 1.

In a major relief for many, e-passes will not be needed from September 1 to travel within the state. However, those entering the state will have to obtain an e-pass. Also, tourists travelling from other districts or states to Nilgris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud areas will have to apply for e-passes — a measure to restrict traffic and the number of people visiting these hill stations.

The intensified lockdown on Sundays was also revoked and Chennai Metro rail services will be allowed to resume operations from September 7. However, suburban train services will not be operational. Also, regular passenger train services will not be operational before September 15.

These relaxations, however, will not be applicable to containment zones. As the measures are largely to spur economic activity and growth, all shops, malls, places of worship and clubs will also be allowed to function from September 1, according to the government.

Theatres, swimming pools, amusement and entertainment parks, large auditoriums, convention halls, beaches, zoos, museums and other such places of public interest will remain closed.

Schools, colleges, research centres and all types of educational institutions will remain closed till September 30. But online classes can be conducted.

However, Section 144 of the CrPC, which prevents the assembly of more than five persons, will still remain in place across the state . Also, from September 1, state government offices will be allowed to function at full staff capacity. Shopping malls and individual shops will also be allowed to function from Tuesday with full staff. The government has advised companies in the IT/ITes sector to encourage their staff to work from home, however, they will be allowed to run at full staff capacity from September 1.

The government will issue a separate set of standard operating procedures for public places of worship which will specify the number of people allowed.

Shoots for TV and film will also be permitted to resume, but with a maximum of 75 people on set.

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, in a statement, requested the public to adhere to safety precautions and wear masks. He also advised people to make it a habit to wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing in public places.

