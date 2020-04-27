Tamil Nadu raises wall at entry points to curb vehicle movement from Andhra Pradesh

According to a senior official in Vellore Collectorate, the walls were mainly built to restrict the movement of people between neighboring towns in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. (Express photo) According to a senior official in Vellore Collectorate, the walls were mainly built to restrict the movement of people between neighboring towns in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. (Express photo)

In a bid to curb the movement of people between small towns across the Tamil Nadu- Andhra Pradesh border, the Vellore district administration has raised walls in two entry and exit check posts in the Vellore district.

The brick walls were built at 3-feet in height, 4-feet in width, and 30-feet in length at Synagunda check post in Gudiyatham taluk and Ponnai (Mathandakuppam) in Katpadi taluk.

Heavy vehicles carrying loads of vegetables, Cement, Granite stones, etc ply across the above-mentioned roads to reach the state from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and a few north Indian cities. Now that the border is closed, vehicles that ply towards Sainagunda check post carrying essentials are now diverted via Paradarami check post and similar vehicles that enter the Ponnai check post rerouted via Christianpet or Serkadu. More than 30 officials from Police, Health, and Revenue departments have been deployed at the check posts.

Medical camps are put near to these check-posts to check the health condition of drivers and cleaners. (Express photo) Medical camps are put near to these check-posts to check the health condition of drivers and cleaners. (Express photo)

According to a senior official in Vellore Collectorate, the walls were mainly built to restrict the movement of people between neighboring towns in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. He said only two check-posts have been closed while the other inter-state check-posts in Pathalapalli, Paradarami, Christianpet, and Serkardu are kept open.

Medical camps are put near to these check-posts to check the health condition of drivers and cleaners, only after the complete screening, the vehicles from other states are allowed inside Tamil Nadu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.